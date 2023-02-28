MADISON, Ill. - Six-time Olympic medalist and philanthropist Jackie Joyner-Kersee will be the Grand Marshal of the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) on June 4, 2023. Kersee will be giving NASCAR’s top drivers the command to start their engines before the 2:30 p.m. (CT) race.

The sports legend will also be hosting the first-ever JJK 5K race and walk with participants running on the 1.25-mile oval track. The JJK 5K will take place on Saturday, June 3, following the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 and will be followed by a concert on the infield stage. Kersee will present the event medals. Registration information here with all proceeds from the run benefitting the JJK Foundation.

“I am excited to be a part of the NASCAR Cup Series weekend as it brings so much attention to my hometown and the work we do here,” said Jackie Joyner-Kersee. “I like things that go fast! Combining a 5k race with the Enjoy Illinois 300 is just my speed.”

Jackie Joyner-Kersee grew up in East St. Louis and was the first woman in history to earn more than 7,000 points in heptathlon. Having also earned six Olympic medals, Kersee still holds the world heptathlon record, as well as the Olympic and national records in the long jump. In addition to being one of the top track-and-field athletes of all time, Kersee returned home to give back to her community. She founded the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation in East St. Louis 23 years ago to ensure children in the area have access to high-quality after-school programs and a safe environment within the community.

“Celebrating Jackie with the first-ever run named in her honor and having her call the start of the race is a dream come true for all of us at the raceway,” said Curtis Francois, owner and CEO. “She has been a true partner and inspiration for us as we work together to lift up the Metro East communities around the track and her center.”

For tickets and information, please call WWTR at 618.215.8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in St. Louis’ Metro East region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering nearly 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip; 1.25-mile superspeedway; recently expanded 2.0-mile road course; the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility; and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2022 Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition; 2022 Best in Show and Best Event & Festival from the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Tourism; 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

