The McGivney Catholic High School boys and girls track and field teams competed against teams in predominantly 3A and 2A enrollment territory in meets at Collinsville and Triad this past Friday, May 2, 2025, delivering notable performances that included multiple school records and personal bests.

The Griffins' girls squad also achieved several school records and personal bests. Zoe Oller set a school record in the shot put with a throw of 10.2 meters (33 feet, 5.75 inches), placing second at the Collinsville Invitational.

Elena Rybak won the 1600-meter race with a time of 4:56.5, continuing her streak of sub-five-minute performances. Lilly Gilbertson earned second place in the 400 meters with a season-best time of 57.43 seconds. McKenzie Jones set a school record in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles by improving her time by five seconds to 53.93 seconds.

Other top-eight medalists included the freshman-sophomore 4x800-meter relay team— Bella Redenius, McKenzie Jones, Miley Badgett, and Arabella Sumnlers — who finished second with a time of 11:22. Gilbertson placed third in the 200 meters (25.53), Jane Cummins fifth in the 1600 meters (5:29), and Allie Beltramea sixth in the 400 meters (1:02.4).

Article continues after sponsor message

The freshman-sophomore 4x100-meter relay team, consisting of Kelea Gaither, Anna Seefeldt, Abby Joost, and Beltramea, finished seventh, as did Oller in the discus throw (30.02 meters, 98 feet, 5.75 inches). The 4x400-meter relay team of Allison Beltramea, Jane Cummins, Kelea Gaither and Elena Rybak also placed seventh with a time of 4:16.

Additional personal records for the girls included Isabella Harris in the 800 meters (2:48), Annie Handshy in the pole vault (1.83 meters), and Kiley Morgan in the shot put (7.58 meters).

On the boys side at the Triad Invite on Friday, the 4x800-meter relay team — Tyler Ahring, Liam Schmidt, Liam Boeving, and Will Rakers — broke the school record by finishing ninth overall with a time of 8:20.96. This time currently ranks fourth in the 1A Illinois High School Association state rankings.

Joey Seefeldt extended his own triple jump record to 11.67 meters (38 feet, 3.5 inches). Other boys personal records included Tyler Ahring’s 400-meter dash in 54.35 seconds, Eddie Foppe’s 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 45.49 seconds, Connor Schmidt’s 800 meters in 2:09.9, Aidan Schmidt’s 1600 meters in 5:04.9, and Mason Roseman’s discus throw of 87.95 meters.

The Gateway Metro East Conference Championships for both boys and girls are scheduled for May 7, 2025, at Belleville Althoff.

More like this: