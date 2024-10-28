PIASA - Olivia Schneider might only be a junior at Southwestern High School, but she already has an impressive reputation as a dedicated, enthusiastic student.

For her hard work, Olivia Schneider is a Student of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Schneider has been a member of the Pep Club since she was a freshman. She enjoys cheering on her fellow students and spending time with her friends in the club. She makes a point to attend as many games as possible, which demonstrates her dedication to the club and the school.

Schneider also joined the National Honor Society as soon as she was able to. This position requires high grades and many hours of community service. Schneider enjoys volunteering and does a lot to support the community both through the National Honor Society and in her free time.

When she’s not busy with school or her extracurricular activities, Schneider can often be found working. She babysits and serves as a scorekeeper at Brittany Shooting Range. She also enjoys dancing, and she spends a lot of time practicing and competing through her dance school.

Though she is only a junior, Schneider has big plans for after graduation. She knows exactly what she wants to do, and nothing is going to stop her.

“After I graduate high school, I want to attend SIUE and become a CPA,” she said.

Congratulations to Olivia for this recognition from Southwestern High School!

