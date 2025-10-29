EDWARDSVILLE – Senior Olivia Hogan (Dyersville, Iowa) from women's volleyball has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after her performance against Lindenwood last night.

Hogan tallied 16 digs in the match against the Lions contributing to an even 200 total digs in Ohio Valley Conference play. Hogan ranks fourth in the OVC for total digs (361) and 52nd in the NCAA.

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

