BELLEVILLE - Olivia Vosse is a hard-working student and athlete.

For her accomplishments, Olivia Vosse is a Student of the Month for Althoff Catholic High School.

Vosse has played varsity soccer and varsity golf for all four years of high school. She currently serves as the co-captain of the golf team.

She leads her fellow students as a student ambassador and member of the Rotary Club. As a Belleville Achieves Strength in Character (BASIC) member and STUCO representative, she often demonstrates leadership and service. She was also recently inducted into the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service.

When she’s not at school, Vosse serves as a Cardinal Glennon junior board member and captain of her club soccer team. She also works at a golf club and loves to run, work out, hike, and spend time with her loved ones.

Her hard work has not gone unnoticed, as Vosse's team was named a 2024 Class 1A State Girls Soccer Champion and received third place in the recent science fair.

She can’t wait to start her life after high school, and her teachers and loved ones will be cheering her on.

“[I plan to] attend Auburn and study civil engineering,” Vosse shared. “I love being an active member of my community and enjoy helping in any way I can. I am a hard worker and a very driven person.”

Congratulations to Olivia for this recognition from Althoff Catholic High School!

