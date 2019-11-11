ALTON - Olga’s Kitchen at Alton Square Mall in Alton will unveil the newly redesigned restaurant with a 4 p.m. ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

“Upon the conclusion of the ceremony, attendees can enjoy a free small side of Olga’s fan-favorite Snackers until 5:30 p.m.,” said Loredana Gianino, Olga’s Kitchen marketing manager.

Olga’s said the restaurant is in the same place at the mall, but the remodel is a complete revitalization of the facility.

“It is a completely new decor,” Olga’s said.