Olga's Sets Ribbon-Cutting for Wednesday Afternoon, Features Completely New Decor
ALTON - Olga’s Kitchen at Alton Square Mall in Alton will unveil the newly redesigned restaurant with a 4 p.m. ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
“Upon the conclusion of the ceremony, attendees can enjoy a free small side of Olga’s fan-favorite Snackers until 5:30 p.m.,” said Loredana Gianino, Olga’s Kitchen marketing manager.
Olga’s said the restaurant is in the same place at the mall, but the remodel is a complete revitalization of the facility.
“It is a completely new decor,” Olga’s said.