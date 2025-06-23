Old U.S. 50 Closure In St. Clair County Begins June 26
SUMMERFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that a full closure of Old U.S. 50 at Summerfield Road will start, weather permitting, at 6 a.m. Thursday, June 26, for box culvert and roadway repairs.
During that time, motorists should follow the marked detour as follows:
- Eastbound Old U.S. 50: Take U.S. 50 to southbound Illinois 160
- Westbound Old U.S. 50: Take northbound Illinois 160 to westbound U.S. 50
All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 7 p.m. Monday, June 30.
Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
