JERSEYVILLE - The old Moose Lodge on Pearl Street will be torn down in the near future and provide a boost for needed parking in Downtown Jerseyville, Mayor Bill Russell said Friday.

The City of Jerseyville is purchasing the vacant lot at 120 East Pearl for $189,000 and that purchase was approved on Jan. 14 at a meeting. The Jerseyville City Council approved Tax Increment Financing (TIF) will be used for the purchase.

Mayor Russell said the old Moose has dilapidated and sat empty for a decade, so the parking use will greatly help Downtown Jerseyville businesses.

“The old Moose has sat there a long-time empty and we desperately needed additional parking for downtown business,” Russell said. “All the businesses and the new restaurants that are getting ready to open downtown are supportive and the Stadium Theater, which is nearby, wants to expand. The added parking is needed.

"A lot of people have been misinformed about it. It is all agreed upon with the owner and once we receive an application for permits things should go in pretty quick fashion. The parking lot is gravel and asphalt-paved ready. The Moose has been discussed for a long time and there is a community need for parking downtown. It will be a big help to businesses.”

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

