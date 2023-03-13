SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Fair is excited to announce Old Dominion will headline the Illinois Lottery stage on Friday, August 11th. The 5X CMA and 5X ACM Award winning band is coming off a record-breaking fifth consecutive win for “Vocal Group of the Year” at the 2022 CMA Awards, where they were also nominated for “Album of the Year.”

Since breaking onto the music scene in 2014, the band has notched eight number one singles including: Break Up with Him, Hotel Key and One Man Band. In 2021, Old Dominion received two GRAMMY nominations for their song “Some People Do,” including “Best Country Song” and “Best Country Duo/Group Performance.” The band wrapped up 2021 by releasing their fourth studio album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, featuring the smash summertime single I Was On a Boat That Day. The song was named one of the “100 Best Songs of 2021” by Billboard and was certified Platinum.

Their most recent project, Memory Lane Sampler, features lead single and title track “Memory Lane” which is currently Top 25 and rising at country radio. It was also the #1 most added song at country radio for the first two consecutive add weeks of 2023. This hasn’t been accomplished at the start of a new calendar year since Taylor Swift did it in 2010.

“Old Dominion on the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage is a great way to wrap up Agriculture Day at the Illinois State Fair,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “The band, which last performed here in 2019, will give fans a taste of their old favorites, along with new hits like Memory Lane. We are excited to welcome them back for 2023.”

The Illinois State Fair appearance comes amidst their sold-out No Bad Vibes Tour. The multi Platinum-selling band is performing to capacity crowds at arenas across the U.S. and Canada throughout the summer, with additional dates to be announced.

Ticket sales for Illinois State Fair announced shows will go on sale at a date that is yet to be determined.

Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100

Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90

Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD

Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2023 Illinois State Fair, running August 10 through 20 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

