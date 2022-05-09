ST. LOUIS – The 80,000-plus fans projected to attend the upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series race and related festivities will be entertained at every turn throughout race weekend. Live performances will begin at the Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise on Thursday, June 2, and will continue at World Wide Technology Raceway on Friday, June 3; Saturday, June 4; and Sunday, June 5, concluding with a post-race concert.

Confluence Festival: Crossroads of Concert & Community – a showcase of innovation, talent, and live entertainment – represents the region’s communities coming together in welcoming NASCAR, the No. 1 form of motorsports in the U.S, to World Wide Technology Raceway.

“We promised our fans a world-class event, and this festival will deliver on a wholenew level,” said Curtis Francois, owner, and CEO of World Wide Technology Raceway. “Collectively, with our incredible partners World Wide Technology, we have developed a phenomenal lineup of entertainment and engagement opportunities that show the world how excited the St. Louis region is about hosting this race.”

In addition, to live music, several interactive STEM activities including RaceAR – featuring first-of-its-kind augmented reality race simulations developed by World Wide Technology – will be demonstrated on the Midway. Community youth programs will showcase robotics, karting, and STEM through hands-on activities, while an esports tournament determines the winner of a 16-team local high school double-elimination contest hosted live on the Midway prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

“St. Louis is making history with the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race weekend – a spectacular, must-see four-day celebration for our region,” said David L. Steward, Founder, and Chairman of World Wide Technology. “When not cheering for the world’s best drivers, fans will enjoy several genres of live music and activities that showcase technology and innovation, reflecting our goal of making World Wide Technology Raceway the most tech-forward track, entertainment, and education venue in racing.”

Surprise live entertainment announcements are still to come. While a complete live entertainment schedule will be released later, the lineup currently includes:

Old Dominion

Nelly

Cole Swindell

Jimmie Allen

Kameron Marlowe

Dee Jay Silver

Alexandra Kay

Tim Dugger

River Kittens

The Steve Ewing Band

Dr. Zhivegas

Joe Dirt & The Dirty Boys

Marquise Knox

Saint Boogie Brass Band

DJ Mahf

Red and Black Brass Band

Lamar Harris

Michael B. Whit

Malena Smith

FanFare (World Wide Technology employee band)

Special performances by The Muny, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Jazz St. Louis, and The Sheldon; featuring: Kennedy Holmes, Keyon Harrold, Brian Owens, Jean Baylor, and Shedrick Mitchell

Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise and Enterprise Infield Fan Zone Experience

Race weekend will officially kick off on Thursday, June 2 with a NASCAR hauler parade through downtown St. Louis and the free Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise from 4-8 p.m.

Ticketed fans who purchase the additional Enterprise Infield Fan Zone Experience on race days will enjoy infield amenities including a tented concession area, driver appearances, access to walk the track prior to the race, and VIP viewing of the main stage entertainment before and after the race.

To purchase tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series race, visit MetroTix.com or call 618-215-8888. For more information about the Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway, visit WWTRaceway.com.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently expanded 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

