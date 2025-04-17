Our Daily Show Interview! Riverbend Earth Set for Saturday at Old Bakery!!

ALTON - This weekend, Old Bakery Beer Company will host the 14th annual Riverbend Earth Day event, complete with vendors, live music, environmental education and more.

From 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, 2025, community members can stop by Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton for a day full of sustainable, environmental fun. Lauren with Old Bakery Beer Company expressed her excitement to welcome the community in.



“It’s free to come. Enjoy the live music. See the environmental organizations,” Lauren said. “Of course, we’ll have beer and food and all that jazz available for purchase that day, as well.”

Lauren explained that OBB previously served as the rainout location for the Riverbend Earth Day event. After hosting for several years in a row, they eventually took on the duties of sponsoring the event, too.

On April 19, Beth Bombarra will provide live music from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by Universal Groove Society until 5:30 p.m. There will be special glasses and t-shirts for sale commemorating the 14th Riverbend Earth Day event.

Local environmental organizations will be onsite to provide interactive education about the environment. Lauren said she has enjoyed working with McCully Heritage Project, National Great Rivers Research & Education Center, Sierra Club, The Nature Institute, US Army Corps of Engineers - Rivers Project, and Treehouse Wildlife Center to make this day possible.

“That’s kind of the main reason why people go out on that day, to get some environmental education, learn about the local organizations that are working for our environment,” she explained. “They’re great at having really interactive things that kids can enjoy to learn a little bit more about their environment and sustainability and why we want to care about nature. If you’re trying to get your kids outside, in nature, then these organizations have great programming that you can learn about and take them out to and get kids off the screens a little bit.”

OBB often hosts vendor fairs, and this weekend’s event will be a major fair for eco-friendly and plant vendors in the community. Lauren said all vendors must apply for a booth and they must fit the event’s theme. This weekend’s vendors are environmentally sustainable, with many upcycled items and native plants available for purchase.

“I think the nice part about that too is that people enjoy it because it’s building community,” she said. “People can come out and shop with likeminded people, people who have the same interests as they do. It’s as much about that, I think, as it is about buying stuff while you’re there.”

Attendees can expect to see representatives from local vendors Alton Yard Farms, Cope's Country Creations, Dow on the Farm Apiary, Flourish, Fox & Thistle Studio, Green Thumb Nursery, Hanna Herbals, Jim Linksvayer Potter, Larder & Cupboard, Milton Community Garden, River City Oddities, Tana's Stained Glass, Scrappy Little Patches, Stay Weird Crochet, Hearts of Glass, Wild Roots, By Kristina Mae, Goggy's Gifts, HONEYLAND, Once Design, ReBloom STL, Glamtrashzodiac, Rae of Sun Creations, Recycled Wine Cork Art - CORK DORK, Tree In A Box Artworks, Ajk Designs, and Colonial Casting.

In addition to Riverbend Earth Day this weekend, OBB has several other events coming up. They offer free music bingo at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. They are officially open for brunch from 9–11:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The company has resumed their $10 brewery tours at 3 p.m. every Sunday.

OBB also offers “Drink for a Cause” nights on the third Thursday of every month. This month, on Thursday, April 17, 2025, OBB will donate 25% of their beer sales to Treehouse Wildlife Center. You can visit their official event calendar for a complete list of upcoming events and Drink for a Cause nights.

Lauren hopes to see many new and familiar faces at Riverbend Earth Day on April 19. She encourages folks to come out and enjoy the fun.

For more information, visit their official website at OldBakeryBeer.com or the official Facebook event page.

