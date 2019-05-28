ALTON - To honor Pride, Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton is joining many national brands in recognizing LGBT+ inclusion and identity. Dropping Tuesday, May 28, the brewery's limited edition rainbow Citrus Wheat can is the result of a combined effort with the St. Louis Effort for AIDS. The brewery said $2 of every case sale and $1 from each four-pack sale will go toward that organization. As of now, the cans are only available at the brewery but should be available at several locations by June 1.

Representatives of the St. Louis Effort for AIDS and Old Bakery Beer Company will be at the Start Bar in St. Louis for a 5-7 p.m. "happy hour" to celebrate the event and kick off Pride month. There will be a "free play" at the bar's games Wednesday evening and a portion of the proceeds will also benefit the St. Louis Effort for AIDS. “At Old Bakery Beer, we celebrate all people, all families, all love. We knew we wanted to do something to support our local LGBTQ community during Pride Month," Old Bakery COO Lauren Pattan said in a release.

The timing of the collaboration is key. “With the discrimination, the LGBTQ community is currently facing in healthcare, we knew that’s where we wanted to focus. Saint Louis Effort for AIDS has served thousands of people living with HIV/AIDS in the St. Louis region, and there are thousands more who aren’t actively engaged in care," Pattan continued. "Though small, we hope this collaboration will raise awareness and support STLEFA in their work.” The St. Louis Effort for AIDS assists more than 6,000 people in the St. Louis area living with HIV/AIDS. The group helps with treatment, pharmaceuticals and quality of life for these individuals.

