EDWARDSVILLE - The old Andria’s Countryside Restaurant at 7415 State Route 143 in Edwardsville will soon become Moussalli’s Prime.

Andria's Restuarant rests on five acres that Jonathan Fowler said he and his wife, Claire, the Moussalli twins, Antoine and Christian, and brother, Andre, own.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are extremely excited about taking over Andria’s,” Fowler added. “I have been going there for years and it has been a big part of my family celebrations. All three of the Moussalli brothers worked there at one point.”

Fowler said he is hoping by mid-September the restaurant is ready to open again.

“We have a Facebook page, so reference that where you can check on that on updates and opening times.”

More like this: