You're Beautiful With Brian Trust: Ft. Ola Polen!

ALTON - On the most recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Ola Polen shared her experience of deliverance and peace since finding God.

Polen explained that her journey started with salvation when she was baptized last year, and now she has reached deliverance. She believes she was summoned by God to serve Him.



“Do you guys know what deliverance is? It’s when you completely get set free,” Polen said. “I was completely set free. Everything that builds up over the years, it just completely gets released. And I heard the voice of God. I did.”

Polen said she is in a “season of stillness” since her deliverance. She is focused on the Lord and the Bible, and she feels she is growing closer to Him every day. Despite going through several “trials and tribulations,” Polen has found complete peace through God.

God has called Polen to be obedient, she explained. While she is not perfect and often makes mistakes, she is working hard to show her obedience to God. She encourages other people to obey, but not let their imperfections create distance between them and God.

“You don’t have to be perfect,” she said. “We’re all humans. We all mess up. But as long as you repent, that’s it. God forgives. He’s stern, but He’s forgiving. He’s all love. He’s unconditional love.”

Polen believes that obedience is the best way to serve God. She is currently taking a class on Evangelism, and she has learned a lot about how people can serve Him. She believes God uses people to do His work, and it is a great honor to be a vessel for God.

“God uses us in the most beautiful way. Be obedient,” she said. “God can use any of us. Just be obedient to God, and He will use any of us. We are the vessel for the Lord to do the work through us.”

While Polen is “on fire for God,” she understands it can be a difficult journey for people to come to Him. She said she developed a relationship with God through prayer, and this is also how she found salvation and deliverance. She encourages people to pray to Him and have a conversation, and God will answer these prayers.

She also feels a duty to minister to others and share her love of God with people. She believes this is a way for her to be obedient to Him.



But more than that, she wants other people to feel the same freedom and peace that she has experienced since her deliverance. She hopes that by talking about God and praying for the people she encounters, she can help them develop the relationship with God that she champions.

“I feel completely free, and that is God,” Polen said. “Miracles do happen. I wanted to talk about it. I wish that for every human. Salvation and deliverance come with complete freedom.”

