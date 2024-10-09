This weekend, a vibrant array of events awaits in the region, offering something for everyone—from the spooky thrills of haunted trails to delightful community festivals and engaging library crawls. Discover the full lineup of exciting activities by visiting https://www.riverbender.com/events/ for a complete listing.

Join the celebration at the St. Mary’s Church Oktoberfest, taking place from October 11 to 13, 2024, in Alton, Illinois. This year marks the 166th Anniversary of St. Mary’s Parish, and the event is open to the public with free admission. Experience the German heritage with live entertainment, traditional food, and exciting activities, including a 5k race and a special anniversary mass. Don't miss out on the chance to participate in the $10,000 sweepstakes and visit the various entertainment stages featuring talented musicians throughout the weekend.

Prepare for a thrilling experience at Raging River's Haunted Trail on October 11, 2024, in Grafton, Illinois. Step into the cursed graveyard of the old dynamite factory and face your fears as you encounter mutants, monsters, and mayhem. The event features a 30-40 minute trail hike through dark woods filled with scare zones, making it a perfect outing for thrill-seekers. Enjoy on-site food options to fuel your adventure through the spooky atmosphere.

Don't miss the reunion at 1974 Alton High Class Reunion at the Alton VFW Post 1308 on October 11, 2024. This nostalgic evening will feature live music from No. 4 Combo, and is open to the public from 7 to 11 p.m. Reconnect with old friends and enjoy an evening filled with memories, laughter, and great music.

Experience the vibrant atmosphere of the Land of Goshen Community Market on October 12, 2024, in Downtown Edwardsville. The market, celebrating its 28th season, welcomes visitors every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., featuring fresh produce, baked goods, art, and more from local vendors. Enjoy live music, fun activities for children, and learn about composting through a partnership with Good Dirt Composting Collective while supporting local businesses.

Celebrate the community at Old Settlers Days in Kampsville on October 12, 2024. This festival on the banks of the Illinois River features engaging encampments, diverse vendors, crafts, delicious food, and live entertainment by "Back in the Saddle." Join the festivities and enjoy a day of fun and local culture.

Discover the rich history of Alton through the Vintage Voices Cemetery Walking Tours on October 12, 2024. These annual tours, departing from Alton Cemetery every 15-20 minutes between noon and 2:30 p.m., bring the stories of the past to life with volunteer actors. This cultural event is a unique way to learn about the local history while enjoying the beautiful setting of the cemetery.

Enjoy a delightful evening of wine at the Charity Wine Tasting hosted by the Alton Community Service League at the Wood River Moose Lodge on October 12, 2024. Sample exquisite wines while mingling with fellow enthusiasts, all while supporting a good cause. Don't miss the chance to enter the Vintage Copper Pumpkin Raffle for a chance to win a fantastic prize valued at over $500, perfect for your fall decorating needs.

Join the fun at Krickett & the Grilled Avocados performance at Alton VFW Post 1308 on October 12, 2024. Enjoy an evening filled with music from 7 to 11 p.m. in a welcoming atmosphere that is open to the public. It’s a great opportunity to relax, enjoy live entertainment, and connect with the community.

Celebrate local talent at the Porch Cafe Music Festival In Honor of Bud Summers on October 13, 2024, at the Alton Amphitheater. This free event, running from 1 PM to 5 PM, will feature live music, food trucks, and vendors, all in memory of Bud Summers, a cherished figure in the local music scene. Join friends and family for an afternoon filled with music and community spirit while supporting the Bud Summers Music Foundation Non-Profit, which provides scholarships for aspiring young musicians.

Events on Oct. 11, 2024

Join the Annual IHLS Library Crawl! from October 1st through 31st, where you can check out neighboring libraries and enter a drawing for a Quick Trip gift card by visiting five libraries.

The Hayner Public Library District invites you to participate in The 2024 Illinois Heartland Library System Library Crawl, featuring over 125 libraries to explore—pick up your passport, get it stamped, and enter to win exciting prizes!

Don't miss the chance to join the Adult Fall Scavenger Hunt throughout October, where Hayner Library patrons can discover hidden treasures and win fantastic prizes by completing scavenger hunt tasks and themed word games.

Visit the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House for Mourning Col. Stephenson: A Special Exhibit, running throughout October, which commemorates the life and death of Col. Stephenson with unique displays of historical mourning practices.

Explore the artistic heritage of Madison County at the Art from the Vault exhibit at the Madison County History Museum, showcasing hidden treasures from the collection until November 15.

Celebrate the fall season at Boonie's Farm Fall Festival, a family-friendly event filled with pumpkins, live music, a corn maze, and much more, happening every weekend in October!

Brace yourself for a thrilling experience at R Acres of Terror 2024, where you'll encounter chilling characters in a haunted forest every Friday and Saturday night through October!

Don't miss out on the family fun at the Great Godfrey Maze, open on weekends through October with both regular and haunted maze options for those seeking adventure!

Join the spooky adventure on the Alton Hauntings Walking Tour, where you'll uncover the haunted history of Alton, Illinois, with guided tours available on select nights in October.

Experience the eerie atmosphere of Area 66 Haunted School, where you can explore the old Livingston High School and uncover its ghostly secrets every Friday and Saturday night in October.

For a spine-chilling experience, join the McPike Mansion Tours, where you can explore one of the most haunted locations in the U.S. on select Friday and Saturday nights throughout October.

Events on Oct. 12, 2024

The 2024 season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season! begins on Saturday, May 11th, offering a delightful variety of locally-grown produce and handmade goods in Alton, IL.

Be part of a refreshing morning at Yoga + Hike at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, where you can enjoy a scenic hike followed by an outdoor yoga session on October 12th.

Don't miss the Canine Carnival at the Alton Farmers & Artisan's Market, a fun-filled day dedicated to pets, happening on October 5th at the market in Alton!

Bring the whole family to the Family Fall Festival! at Webster Temple on October 12th, where you can enjoy games, free food, and plenty of activities for everyone!

Explore unique crafts at the Fall Crafters Only Craft Fair at Anderson Hospital on October 12th, featuring over 30 talented crafters and vendors in Maryville.

Art enthusiasts will love the Art in the Park, Highland, a juried event celebrating 20 years of artistic expression, taking place on October 12th.

Take your little ones on an adventure with the Bear Hunt Hike at The Nature Institute in Godfrey on October 12th, where children can participate in fun activities and take home their very own teddy bear.

Experience the thrills of the season at the Great Godfrey Maze, open on weekends from September 13th to October 27th at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey.

Join Paul Mitchell The School St. Louis for their 2nd Annual FUNraising Jeep Run: JEEP'ERS CREEPERS on October 12th, benefiting Best Friends Animal Society, featuring a scenic drive and fun activities.

The Bear Hunt Hike (FULL) at The Nature Institute invites children ages 3-7 to enjoy a bear-themed adventure on October 12th, but this event is already sold out.

Support a great cause at the Going Gold Kids Fest at Liberty Apple Orchard in Edwardsville on October 12th, where fun activities will help fund Childhood Cancer Research.

Discover local history with the Vintage Voices Guided Walking Tours in Alton Cemetery, taking place on October 12th, where stories from the past come to life.

Join the 52nd Annual Historic Building Tour, exploring the architectural beauty of East Broadway in Alton on October 12th, a free event for all history enthusiasts.

Teen volunteers are encouraged to participate in TAG = Teen Advisory Group, meeting on October 12th at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City.

Enjoy live music at Passport to Music on Metro, a free music festival taking place on October 12th at the Belleville and Emerson Park Transit Centers.

Get ready for a magical evening at Harry Potter Book Day Event, where fans can enjoy crafts, games, and a viewing of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone on October 12th.

Celebrate at The Warty Toad LLC Witches Night Out Vendor Fair on October 12th, where magical deals and trinkets await from 5 PM to 8 PM in Bethalto.

Support local businesses at the Crafter and Vendor Fair at The Warty Toad LLC on October 12th, featuring unique crafts and vendor offerings from 5 PM to 8 PM.

Enjoy an evening of music at Rock the Dock with Jake’s Leg at The Loading Dock, happening on October 12th from 6 PM to 9 PM in Grafton.

Don't miss the Granite City's Ghostly Glow Parade on October 12th, starting at 6 PM with a themed celebration of fairytales turned spooky!

Join the community for the One Voice One Sound Community Concert at LCCC Hatheway Hall on October 12th, featuring talented performers and uplifting music.

Events on Oct. 13, 2024

Join the Litchfield Pickers Market on October 13, 2024, at Downtown Litchfield, where you can explore an award-winning juried antique sale along with arts and crafts, live music, and delicious food from various vendors, making it a perfect day out for Mom!

Don't miss the Bethalto Farmers Market on October 13, 2024, at Central Park, running every Sunday from June to October, where you can find fresh produce and artisan goods in a vibrant community atmosphere.

Experience the fascinating history of Alton with the Vintage Voices Guided Walking Tours on October 13, 2024, at Alton City Cemetery, where you can enjoy guided tours featuring actors portraying historical figures from the cemetery, bringing local history to life.

Get lost in fun at the Great Godfrey Maze, open on October 13, 2024, at Glazebrook Park, offering a family-friendly attraction with both a regular and a haunted maze for those seeking thrills during the fall season.

Enjoy some live music with Two Pedros at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on October 13, 2024, where you can relax with great tunes in a beautiful setting.

Be part of a beautiful musical experience at the Great Rivers Choral Society Presents I Sing Because... on October 13, 2024, at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, celebrating the power of song and community.

