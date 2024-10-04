WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Oilers celebrated Senior Night with a decisive 7-2 victory over the Roxana Shells in girls tennis on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. The match showcased strong performances from the Oilers, particularly in singles play.

Kaylynn Buttry, Hailey Handler, Jaden Downs, Saaphyri DeSelle, and Khloe Whitfield all secured wins in their respective singles matches. Additionally, the duo of Buttry and Handler emerged victorious in doubles competition.

The event not only highlighted the athletic achievements of the team but also served as a farewell to the senior players, marking a significant moment in their high school tennis careers.

The senior tennis players are Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athletes of the Month.

