WOOD RIVER - The East Alton-Wood River Oilers varsity boys soccer team faced a challenging matchup against Carlyle on Thursday night, Aug. 28, 2025, during the John Martin Kickoff tournament at Soccer Park in Wood River.

The Oilers played Carlyle a solid match until the end. The Oilers trailed 1-0 after 65 minutes and were completely in the match, but conceded five goals in the final 15 minutes, falling 6-0.

Carlyle’s offense was led by Jayden Voss, who scored four goals, while Zachary Beckemeyer and Drew Selle each added one.

The Oilers are scheduled to play Valmeyer at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in the final game of the tournament, also at Soccer Park.

