WOOD RIVER — Staunton rallied with five runs in the sixth inning to defeat the East Alton-Wood River Varsity Oilers 9-2 Wednesday at home.

East Alton-Wood River opened the scoring in the first inning when Olivia Sheets singled, driving in a run.

Staunton responded in the third inning, taking the lead with a double by Burris and an East Alton-Wood River error that each produced a run.

The decisive moment came in the top of the sixth inning when Staunton scored five runs on three hits. The rally included a fielder’s choice induced by Ellie Beachum that allowed one run to score, followed by a single from Burris and another error that each brought in a run. Additional singles by Staunton drove in runs.

Staunton added a solo home run in the seventh inning, hit to center field by Bandy, to extend their lead.

Pitcher Bianco earned the win for Staunton, allowing six hits and two runs (one earned) over seven innings while striking out three and walking one.

Jordan Ealey took the loss for East Alton-Wood River, pitching four innings and giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits, with no strikeouts and three walks.

Sheets led East Alton-Wood River with one RBI and went 1-for-3 at the plate. Lily Tretter had two hits in three at-bats to lead the team in hits.

Burris led Staunton offensively with three hits in four at-bats. Staunton also drew five walks and turned one double play during the game.

East Alton-Wood River will travel to Columbia for their next game on Thursday.

