WOOD RIVER - Jadyn Watson, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, has been recognized for her achievements in girls soccer, where she has played throughout her high school career. Watson credits her dedication and hard work both on the field and in the classroom as key factors in earning this recognition.

She is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

“I’ve been playing soccer for four years, and what I like most is building new friendships and working hard to improve,” Watson said. “Ball is life.”

In addition to soccer, she serves as captain of her bowling team and is actively involved in clubs such as Big Sisters and the National Honor Society.

Watson expressed gratitude to those who have supported her journey.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“I’d like to thank my parents for making sure I know that I can achieve whatever I put my mind to. I’d also like to thank my best friend and Papa for showing me how to be the best person I can be, even if things get hard,” she said.

Her coach, Diane Cox, has witnessed Watson’s commitment firsthand. Watson attributes her success to her willingness to get involved and her dedication to helping others. “I’ve gotten Renaissance all four years of high school,” she added, highlighting her consistent academic achievement.

Beyond sports, Watson enjoys hiking, painting, and spending time in nature. She also has a passion for cars and enjoys driving her convertible.

Looking ahead, Watson plans to pursue a degree in criminal justice, with aspirations to become a crime scene investigator or an investigator. She hopes to continue playing soccer at the collegiate level, building on the discipline and confidence she developed through her high school experiences.

“Sports have shaped me into a disciplined and confident person,” Watson said. “High school has shown me life skills and how to be my own person.”

More like this: