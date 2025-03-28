BUNKER HILL — Camden Seibert led the East Alton-Wood River Varsity Oilers to a decisive 15-5 victory over Bunker Hill on Friday, contributing three hits in three at-bats, including two singles and a double

The Oilers opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when Caleb Handler singled down the left field line, followed by Canaan Cook grounding out and Elijah Brown doubling, each bringing in a run.

The team extended its lead significantly in the second inning, scoring five runs on four hits. Handler singled to score one run, while Seibert’s single brought in two more. Handler later scored after tagging up, and Brown added another run with his single.

East Alton-Wood River continued to capitalize on Bunker Hill's pitching struggles, as an error, another single from Seibert, and a walk by Brown helped to further extend their lead in the third inning.

Kale Carpenter started on the mound for the Oilers, allowing four hits and three runs, two of which were earned, over three innings, while striking out six and walking two.

For Bunker Hill, Fulton struggled on the mound, giving up nine hits and 12 runs—nine earned—in two and two-thirds innings, striking out one and walking six.

In total, the Oilers amassed 15 hits during the game, with both Seibert and Brown collecting three hits each.

Brown went 3-for-3 at the plate and led the team with four runs batted in. Multiple hits were also recorded by Handler, Drake Champlin, and Landen Smith.

Devon Barboza contributed two walks, and the team exhibited a strong offensive approach, drawing seven walks throughout the game.

Bunker Hill's offense was led by leadoff hitter Heiens, who recorded two hits in two at-bats and stole three bases. The team managed to steal a total of seven bases in the game and turned one double play.

The East Alton-Wood River Varsity Oilers will look to build on this victory as they travel to Calhoun for their next game on Monday.

