WOOD RIVER – Noah Willeford, a runner for the East Alton-Wood River boys cross country team, faced an unusual challenge during a recent race when one of his shoes became stuck in the mud. Despite the setback, he completed the three-mile course in the muddy Freeburg Invitational with a commendable time of 21:01 for three miles, earning recognition as the Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

The cross-country race took place on a wet course, prompting warnings from coaches about the conditions. Willeford described the moment his shoe became trapped, saying, “They told us to be careful before the race because the course was wet, but when my shoe was stuck in the mud, I knew I would lose my pace if I didn't continue. I didn't stop because I wanted to have a good time. I just kept on going and finished in 21 minutes.”

Willeford expressed gratitude towards his head coach, Russ Colona, and the rest of the coaching staff, noting their significant role in his development as a runner.

“The coaches have helped transform me into the runner I am at this point,” he said.

After finishing the race, Willeford returned to retrieve his shoe from the mud. His mother later mentioned the difficulty in cleaning the mud-stained socks, but she noted that she didn’t mind.

Noah posted a time of 20:05.20 for three miles in the Granite City Invite early in the season.

Looking ahead, Willeford has set an ambitious goal for the season: to complete a race in under 20 minutes. He began his running journey in sixth grade and has developed a passion for cross country that continues to motivate him.

