WOOD RIVER - The East Alton Wood River High School football team went toe-to-toe with a powerful undefeated Mt. Carmel team Saturday afternoon, but in the end, the Oilers couldn't pull the trigger and the Golden Aces defeated the Oilers 27-7 in a Week Six Non-Conference game at East Alton Wood River.

East Alton Wood River football coach Garry Herron said: " For a team like the Oilers to keep up with a team like the Golden Aces says a lot. His team would not quit." He said his defense really stepped up today and kept the Oilers in the game."



In the first quarter, the Golden Aces scored 3 touchdowns. The first came at 8:32 when quarterback Kaleb Applebey kept the ball and ran for a touchdown and the extra point was good. Then 2 minutes later running back Zeke Hadra ran for an 11-yard touchdown making it 14-0.

The Oilers answered with 4:48 left in the first quarter when quarterback Kenny Beachum threw a 16-yard pass to Ryan Dawson for a touchdown and the extra point was good making it 14-7. The Golden Aces would get its third touchdown when Cade Newkirk would run for 2 yards for a touchdown and the extra point good.

The Oilers and Golden Aces defense would kick in and both teams wouldn't allow a score in the second and third quarters.

Then in the fourth quarter, the Golden Aces would get its final touchdown of the game when Rayce Loudemilk ran for a 48-yard touchdown. The extra point was no good making it 27-7.

The Oilers will travel to South Fork on Friday night and take on the 1-5 Ponies.

