EDWARDSVILLE - The East Alton-Wood River girls basketball team jumped out to a big early lead and never looked back as the Oilers won over Metro-East Lutheran 55-33 in a game played Thursday night at Hooks Gym.

EAWR jumped out to a 20-2 lead on the Knights at the end of the first quarter, then extended its lead to 34-11 at halftime, and again to 51-23 at the end of the third quarter in going on to the win on the road.

Individual scoring statistics weren't available at press time, but going into the game, Adrianna Ulrich led the Oilers in scoring, averaging 13 points-per-game, and steals, with an average of four-per-game. Leighann Nottke was the team's assists leader with an average of three a game, while Taylor Parmentier leads EAWR in rebounds, with seven a game, and blocks, with two per game.

The Knights' leading scorer is Emma Daniel, who averages 9.3 points-per-game, while Jennifer Leitner leads the team in two categories, rebounds, with 6.3 per game, and blocks, averaging two a game. Destiny Williams is Metro-East's steals leader, with an average of two a game, while Chloe Langendorf is averaging 1.8 assists per game.

The Oilers are now 4-3 on the year. The Knights are now 0-5.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

