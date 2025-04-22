WOOD RIVER - Haley Pratt, a senior at East Aurora West Ridge High School (EAWR), has been recognized for her outstanding performance in softball, marking a significant milestone in her athletic career. Pratt, who has played softball for nine years, made history this spring as the first Oiler to hit three home runs in a single game.

Pratt credits her success to hard work both on the field and in the classroom.

“I’ve always been a hard worker, whether it be for sports or school,” she said. Under the guidance of coach Mike Beachum, Pratt has developed not only her athletic skills but also leadership qualities, which she values deeply.

“I enjoy what it feels like to be a leader and a part of something,” she noted.

Her parents have played a crucial role in her journey, providing support by taking her to extra lessons, tournaments, and practices, and ensuring she always had quality equipment.

Beyond softball, Pratt enjoys working out and reading. She also attributes much of her personal growth to her involvement in sports.

“Softball helped me become the person I am today. It helped me realize that overcoming something is not as hard as you think,” she explained, reflecting on the challenges of switching teams and adapting to new groups of people.

Academically, Pratt has maintained a strong record, earning a place on the High Honor Roll for three years and being inducted into the National Honor Society this year. Looking ahead, she plans to continue playing softball in college and is interested in pursuing a major in psychology.

