WOOD RIVER – The East Alton-Wood River Varsity Oilers delivered a commanding performance on Wednesday, defeating East St. Louis 14-1 in a game characterized by aggressive base running and effective pitching.

The Oilers took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. After Drake Champlin walked and Camden Seibert singled down the left field line, two errors by East St. Louis allowed the Oilers to score their first run.

The team continued to build on its lead, with Seibert hitting another single in the second inning that brought the score to 6-0.

In a decisive third inning, East Alton-Wood River scored six runs on three hits. Devon Barboza played a pivotal role, contributing a single that drove in two runs, while Canaan Cook added a double that brought in two more.

Matt Bruce's ground out capped off the inning with an additional run.

On the mound, Seibert was the starting pitcher for the Oilers, allowing only two hits and one unearned run over five innings. He struck out six batters and issued three walks.

At the plate, both Seibert and Barboza recorded two hits, while Seibert and Cook each drove in three runs.

The Oilers displayed their speed on the bases, successfully stealing 11 bases throughout the game, with Seibert, Barboza, and Caleb Handler each stealing multiple bases.

For East St. Louis, Shaun Cobbs led the team with two hits and also stole two bases, though the team struggled to keep pace with the Oilers.

Looking ahead, East Alton-Wood River will travel to Bunker Hill for their next game on Friday.

