Oilers' Drew Sobol in four-way tie for first in IHSA Class 2A State Golf Tourney
East Alton-Wood River's Drew Sobol is in a four-way tie for the first-round lead in the IHSA Class 2A State Golf Tournament after a 2-over 73 with Bloomington Central Catholic's Parker Wisdom, Morton's Tommy Kuhl and Mattoon's Nicholas Ngyuen at Normal.
Carrollton's Noah Robinson is tied for 82nd after firing an 18-over 90 in the Class 1A opening round at par-72 Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
In the girls Class 1A state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack is in a group tied for 25th following a 12-over 84.
The final round of all state tournaments is set for tomorrow.
