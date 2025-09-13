EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Landon Bomkamp is an accomplished student with big plans.

For his hard work, Landon Bomkamp is a Fischer Lumber Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Bomkamp, a senior, serves with the RiverBend Growth Association. He is an impressive student athlete as a member of the school’s golf and hockey teams. His dedication has paid off, as Bomkamp received the Most Improved Player Award last year on his varsity hockey team.

He loves all sports, but he especially enjoys playing hockey, golf and pickleball. He regularly watches sports on TV and roots for his favorite teams. It’s not uncommon to find him on the soccer field, coaching his little brother’s team.

But Bomkamp knows the importance of balancing his academics with his athletic life. He has been a part of the school’s Renaissance program, which recognizes high grades.

His studies and extracurricular activities keep him busy, but Bomkamp enjoys spending time with his friends and family as much as possible. He also identifies as an “avid Blues fan.”

Looking ahead, he knows exactly what he wants to do after high school, and his teachers and loved ones will be cheering him on once again.

“[I plan to] go to Florida Gulf Coast and get a bachelor’s degree in business administration,” he shared.

Congratulations to Landon for this recognition from Fischer Lumber and East Alton-Wood River High School!

