ROXANA – The East Alton-Wood River girls track team won six events and finished third in three others as the Oilers won the small school Madison County Championships Monday afternoon at Charlie Raich Field in Roxana.

EAWR scored 75 points to take first place, with Civic Memorial coming in second at 58 points, Roxana right behind in third with 56 points, and Marquette Catholic a close fourth with 50 points. Madison was fifth with nine points, followed by Father McGivney Catholic with eight points, and Metro-East Lutheran had six points.

LeighAnn Nottke and Jayden Ulrich were both double winners on the day for the Oilers. Nottke won the 100-meter hurdles with a school record time of 17.04 seconds, and the 300-meter hurdles at a personal record time of 52.03 seconds. Ulrich’s wins were both in the field, taking both the shot put and discus throws with personal records. Ulrich won the shot with a distance of 45’ 2”, and the discus with a toss of 123’ 6”. In addition, Hannah Sechrest won the high jump with a leap of 4’ 11”. Another Oiler win came in the 4x100-meter relay, with the team of Niyah Johnson, Nottke, Faith Vanhoose and Ulrich taking the race in a school record time of 52.46 seconds, while Johnson won the 100 meters at 13.66 seconds, while Ulrich came in second at 13.77 seconds.

CM’s Maura Niemeier was a triple winner of the day, taking first place in the 400 meters, with a personal record time of 1:02.65, the long jump with a leap of 16’ 10”, and the triple jump with a distance of 35’ 8.5”.

Riley Vickery took the distance events for Marquette, winning the 1,600 meters at a personal record time of 5:37.47, and the 3,200 meters at 12:34.10, while Brooklyn Taylor won the 200 meters with a time of 27.25 seconds. The Explorers also won two of the relay races, as the 4x200-meter team of Jessica Cutts, Tristan Frailey, Kennedie Koetzle and Taylor won in 1:54.87, and the 4x400-meter team of Nathaliah Buttry, Grace Dennis, Taylor and Vickery won in 4:28 flat. The host Shells took the other relay, the 4x800 meters, as the team of Janelynn Wirth, Jennifer Palen, Victoria Tarpley and Elizabeth Ruvacalba won with a time of 11:18.46.

Macy Hoppes was the only winner of the day for McGivney, taking the 800 meters with a personal record time of 2:39.92.

