ALTON - Medelyn Ohlau and Livia Goebel led another very strong effort by Edwardsville's girls volleyball team in their 25-16, 25-16 sweep of Alton in a girls volleyball match Tuesday evening at the Redbirds Nest.

The Tigers went into the match with the intention of limiting their unforced errors, and Edwardsville was able to do just that in sweeping the season series with the Redbirds, and stay undefeated in the Southwestern Conference. The Tigers are now 7-0 in the league, and firmly in first place, two-and-a-half games ahead of second place Belleville East, who is 4-2.

"Another strong showing tonight," said Edwardsville head coach Heather Ohlau, "with the focus being on limiting unforced errors. We utilized a variety of attacks while relying on our defense to keep the ball alive. We were also able to score from the service line in all positions."

Goebel served up seven points for the Tigers, along with three aces, and also had three blocks, while Ohlau had seven points, two aces, eight kills and three blocks. Savannah Ford contributed 11 assists to the Tigers' cause.

Alton is now 7-18 on the season, and next plays at Hazelwood East in north St. Louis County Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m., host Granite City next Monday at 5:$5 p.m., and plays at East St. Louis next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Edwardsville goes to 13-5, and is idle until next Tuesday, when the Tigers host O'Fallon, at 5:30 p.m., then play at Collinsville Oct. 9 at 5:45 p.m., then meet up with Naperville North in a tournament in Chicagoland on Oct. 10 at 1 p.m.

