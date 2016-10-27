Complete Release from the OVC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Ohio Valley Conference released its picks for the 2016-17 men's basketball season. The preseason poll, voted on by the OVC's head coaches and sports information directors was released at the league's annual media day.

SIUE was picked fifth in the West Division with 54 total points. Murray State was picked to win the West Division, followed by Eastern Illinois, Austin Peay and UT Martin. Southeast Missouri followed SIUE in the selections.

"We don't get excited about the polls," SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris said. "We're excited for what we have; the returners that we have and also our incoming guys. It should be a great year."

Belmont was chosen as the favorite in the East Division, as well as the overall champion Tennessee State was chosen second followed by Morehead State, Tennessee Tech, Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State.

