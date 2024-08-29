EAST ST. LOUIS – A district court judge sentenced two Columbus, Ohio, men to federal prison for burglarizing several pharmacies of oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine pills with intent to illegally distribute the controlled substances.

George H. Cunningham, 42, was sentenced to 100 months’ and Tarvin M. Hamler, III, 43, was sentenced to 96 months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances: oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine, conspiracy to commit burglary involving controlled substances and burglary involving controlled substances.

“Targeting, disrupting and burglarizing locally-owned pharmacies that provide vital healthcare services impair rural communities, and controlled substances must be lawfully distributed by medical professionals to help prevent misuse and abuse,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “I commend the DEA agents for their efforts to piece together this investigation in order to seek justice for the pharmacists, pharmacy employees and patrons.”

According to court documents, the pair targeted and entered pharmacies in McLeansboro, Illinois; Irvington, Illinois; Carthage, Missouri; St. James, Missouri; Hillsboro, Missouri; Ladue, Missouri; North Vernon, Indiana; and Reidsville, North Carolina, by breaking glass windows, prying open locked doors and stealing bulk quantities of oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine from March 2018 through February 2020.

“Criminals that target community-based pharmacies rip at the core of health and safety for many whom rely upon these much needed services,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Joseph Dixon, head of Drug Enforcement Administration investigations in southern Illinois. “DEA will remain steadfast in its commitment to the citizens of southern, Illinois and beyond. DEA and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate anyone who puts greed ahead of patient care and is committed to preventing the diversion of controlled substances.”

In a similar case, McKindley V. Allen, 32, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty to federal charges Wednesday for conspiracy to commit burglary involving controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and attempted burglary involving controlled substances.

According to court documents, Allen and others unlawfully entered a pharmacy in Casey, Illinois, with intent to steal controlled substances in December 2023 by using a Sawzall to cut through the exterior wall. In January, Allen and others burglarized a pharmacy in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and took more than 16,000 pills. After burglarizing the pharmacies, Allen admitted to conspiring with others to distribute the stolen oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine. Allen’s sentencing is scheduled at the federal courthouse in Benton at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 11.

Allen’s alleged co-conspirator Deleon J. Fontennet, 27, of Houston, is facing the same three federal charges. In addition to involvement in the two other pharmacy burglaries, the charging document alleges Fontennet also burglarized a pharmacy in Murphysboro, Illinois. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Benton on Sept. 10.

An indictment is merely a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

DEA St. Louis is leading the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Hudson and John Trippi are prosecuting the cases.