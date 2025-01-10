TROY - A man from Ohio faces felonies in Madison County for accepting a $9,000 payment for roof repair work he then failed to perform.

Anthony H. Brady, 47, of Warren, Ohio, was charged with theft by deception (a Class 3 felony) and home repair fraud by deception (a Class 4 felony).

On Sept. 8, 2024, Brady allegedly entered a written contract to perform “roof and solar repair services,” according to court documents. He reportedly failed to perform the work, despite accepting a $9,000 check from the victim.

Descriptions of the charges state Brady “knowingly misrepresented his intention and ability to complete the work proposed,” adding he “accepted $9,000 from the victim under false pretenses.”

The residence in question is located in Troy, and the Troy Police Department presented the case against Brady. He was granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

