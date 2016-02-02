As the February 17th reporting date for pitchers and catchers gets closer and closer, the question has been raised if newly signed Seung Hwan Oh will be able to arrive on time in Jupiter, Florida to be with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Former MLB scout Daniel Kim covers the Korean Baseball Organization and reports that Oh does not yet have his work visa and has still yet to have even have his interview with the United States Embassy in Seoul, Korea.

When asked for comment, the St. Louis Cardinals expressed no concern over a delayed or late arrival for Oh.

According to the US Embassy website, processing generally takes two weeks from the date of receipt for passport applications submitted in Seoul.

Part of the issue may be with the Embassy itself as a visit to the website to obtain a work visa provides a number to call from within Korea or from the United States. Dialing the 866-number from within the US results in an advertising pitch, not the ability to set up a work visa interview.