Officers Investigate Homicide In Central County Precinct
December 16, 2021 9:47 AM December 16, 2021 10:36 AM
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide which resulted in the death of an adult male in the 8800 block of Torii Drive in the Central County Precinct.
On December 15, 2021, at approximately 9:22 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 8800 block of Torii Drive. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation is very active at this time.
Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS
1-866-371-TIPS>(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident
