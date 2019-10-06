Officers Actively Investigating Reported Armed Robbery at West Alton Gas Station
ST. CHARLES COUNTY - St. Charles County Police announced today that it is actively investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred around 1:45 a.m. Friday at the Mobil on the Run in the 14000 block of U.S. Highway 67 in West Alton.
Two subjects dressed in black brandished a gun on the store clerk and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported. The Alton Police Department was also on scene after the robbery occurred.