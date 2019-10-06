Officers Actively Investigating Reported Armed Robbery at West Alton Gas Station Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. CHARLES COUNTY - St. Charles County Police announced today that it is actively investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred around 1:45 a.m. Friday at the Mobil on the Run in the 14000 block of U.S. Highway 67 in West Alton. Article continues after sponsor message Two subjects dressed in black brandished a gun on the store clerk and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported. The Alton Police Department was also on scene after the robbery occurred.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the SCCPD at 636-949-3000. Callers may leave an anonymous tip at 636-949-3002. Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.