Developing This Morning: Large Police Presence in Alton: Apparent Officer-Involved Shooting

ALTON - An investigation is underway in an officer-involved shooting near the 700 block of East Sixth Street in Alton.

The Alton Police officer has been identified as Allen Averbeck and the K-9 was named Odin.

A large police presence, including Illinois State Police, are involved in the investigation. On Aug. 22, 2024, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the Alton Police Department requested assistance in an officer-involved shooting investigation. Preliminary reports show that officers from the Alton Police Department engaged in gunfire with a suspect in the 700 block of E. 6th Street in Alton.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased. One officer from the Alton Police Department was struck and transported to an area hospital. No information about the officer’s condition is available at this time.

An Alton Police K-9 was also struck and is receiving care at a local veterinary hospital for critical injuries.

State Rep. Amy Elik issued this statement on Thursday morning: "I'm praying for my friends at the Alton Police Department this morning. It's been reported that an officer and their K-9 were shot. As we gather more information, please keep everyone involved in your prayers."