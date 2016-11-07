EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Police Department officer Rick Thompson recently had the duty of handling patrol in downtown for the annual Halloween Walk.

Thompson has been active in the Fraternal Order of Police and the Christmas Shopping Spree, among many law enforcement community activities in Edwardsville.

Thompson said he loves the Halloween Walk and everything about being a police officer in Edwardsville.

“Everyone that day was dressed up and in a festive mood,” he said about the walk. “On a day like this it is a great way for me to meet people in our community and surrounding communities like Glen Carbon, Troy and Collinsville. People from the whole Metro East come here for the Halloween Walk.”

Thompson said the participation in the Halloween Walk was phenomenal once again this year with 40 businesses downtown taking part. He said the walk goes right in line with what the businesses do year round for the community.

“The businesses care about the kids and community,” Thompson said. “Edwardsville still has that small town feel. Edwardsville has taken the theory of community policing taught in academia and put it into practice. That is why I chose to come here.”

