EDWARDSVILLE - Each Year on the day of the Edwardsville D.A.R.E. Car Show, Officer Jarrod Sprinkle is likely the busiest person at the event.

Sprinkle and the other volunteers and officers spend several hours planning the event, which always has a little something for everyone. This year, Jarrod even had his son, Blake, as a volunteer which had special meaning for him.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sprinkle loves his role in the community as the D.A.R.E. officer for Edwardsville School and has a tremendous impact on the children each year.

He said the program goal is to help more than 2,000 kids "make better choices in their lives, "not just stay off drugs."

Officer Sprinkle thanked the devoted volunteers and other officers who assisted with the event and the business sponsors.

More like this: