FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Fairview Heights Police Officer Molly Muennich was released from a St. Louis area hospital on the afternoon of June 11, 2025, and was escorted to the Fairview Heights Police Department, where residents and first responders gathered to welcome her home.

The event marked a moment of community support and solidarity for Officer Muennich. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department noted the occasion and offered prayers for her continued strength.