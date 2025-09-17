ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Metropolitan Police lost two police officers on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, one to illness and another in a fatal car accident in East St. Louis, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has announced.

District 4 Officer Malik Baker was killed in a car accident on Interstate 55 in Illinois while driving to work. The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on southbound I-55 in East St. Louis, according to the Illinois State Police.

ISP said Baker was driving a Toyota SUV and was traveling behind a Ford van carrying a trailer when he collided with the back of the van. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the van was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officer Baker had served the City of St. Louis for nearly four years. The police department described both officers as having served the community with honor and commitment.

District 2 Sergeant James Sanders, a 31-year veteran, died after a prolonged battle with cancer. Despite his illness, Sanders remained a committed member of the department.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department asked the public to keep the families, friends, and department members in their thoughts and prayers.

More like this: