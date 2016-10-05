SOUTH ROXANA - At the Madis on County Chiefs meeting, South Roxana Police Officer Lee Brousseau was awarded a Community Officer Award by Donald Boyce the U.S. Attorney General for the Southern District of Illinois.

Officer Brousseau was recognized for the community impact award, due to his deep-hearted love for the community. Officer Brousseau is the most productive officer on the police department but finds time to interact with the youth.

He does not perform these acts for attention or praise.

South Roxana Chief of Police Bob Coles said, "I have received numerous phone calls about Officer Brousseau playing football in one of the troubled apartment complex with the children.

"Some of the acts of kindness exhibited by Officer Brousseau was he took a family dinner in order to make sure they had something to eat for the night, because their mother had broken her leg earlier in his shift. He bought a bike out of his own pocket for an underprivileged kid because he made a promise if the kid applies himself to school and makes honor roll, Officer Brousseau would get the student a bike."

Coles said these are just a few of the things Officer Lee Brousseau does on a regular basis while patrolling for the Village of South Roxana.

