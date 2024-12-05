BELLEVILLE - The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office celebrated the graduation of Session #130, welcoming a new officer to its ranks. Officer Cameron Bush completed the corrections training program and is set to contribute to the department.

The ceremony recognized the hard work and dedication of the graduates, with a special acknowledgment of Officer Bush’s achievements.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We extend our welcome to Officer Cameron Bush to our team and express our gratitude to his family for their support in allowing him to complete the corrections training program,” the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office stated.

Officer Bush's successful completion of the program is seen as a valuable addition to the department, which continues to emphasize the importance of training and community support in law enforcement. The academy remains committed to preparing officers for the challenges they may face in their roles.

More like this: