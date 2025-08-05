COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department announced Brian Joy as its Officer of the Month for June 2025, recognizing his proactive performance and dedication to the community.

Joy has been with the Collinsville Police Department since December 2021 and has consistently demonstrated the qualities expected of its officers.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Collinsville PD aimed to bring some positivity to the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.

“Please congratulate Brian Joy on being recognized for his performance in June,” the department said. “Thank you, Brian, for your service to our community!”

More like this: