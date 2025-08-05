Officer Brian Joy.COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department announced Brian Joy as its Officer of the Month for June 2025, recognizing his proactive performance and dedication to the community.

Joy has been with the Collinsville Police Department since December 2021 and has consistently demonstrated the qualities expected of its officers.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Collinsville PD aimed to bring some positivity to the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.

“Please congratulate Brian Joy on being recognized for his performance in June,” the department said. “Thank you, Brian, for your service to our community!”

More like this:

Multiple Area Agencies Collaborate In Collinsville Police Youth Academy
6 days ago
Collinsville Police 'Fugitive Friday:' Suspect Benjamin Murden Sought In Connection With Theft Incident
4 days ago
Collinsville Police: Man Spotted In Collinsville Confirmed Not Missing Person Josh Amos
4 days ago
Collinsville Police Charge Worker with Attempted First-Degree Murder
Jul 24, 2025
Osborn and Hatcher Wanted in Collinsville for Alleged Theft Scheme
Jul 18, 2025

 