EDWARDSVILLE - Officer Barry Jones, of the Edwardsville Police Department, was sworn in as sergeant Tuesday night at the Edwardsville City Council meeting.

Police Chief Jay Keeven said Jones is very well deserving of the promotion.

“He’s been an informal leader with in our department for years” Chief Keeven said. “He spent time in our investigative unit. He was a tremendous investigator, came back into patrol and worked as an acting shift commander. He’s done a fantastic job and is certainly we deserving of the promotion to sergeant.”

The council chambers were filled with people supporting Jones and his new promotion. Chief Keeven said it was amazing to see such a large group of about 37 officers and colleagues in attendance.

“Being well liked is one thing,” Keeven said. “You can be well liked and not well respected. Barry is both. He’s well liked and he’s respected. The men and women in the department that work with him appreciate his leadership, and certainly his command staff appreciate the leadership he brings. Barry does a great job with us day in and day out.”

After taking his oath Jones thanked his family and everyone that came out for his support.

