ALTON — The Alton Police Department welcomed Officer Austin Cross in early July as he began his service with the department.

Cross joins the force as a lateral officer from Montana, where he previously served as a sheriff’s deputy.

Article continues after sponsor message

Since his arrival, he has been studying Illinois law and has passed the necessary exams to qualify as a police officer in the state.

He has now started his Field Training Program alongside a senior officer.

More like this: