Officer Austin Cross Begins Service With Alton Police
Bringing valuable experience, Cross embarks on field training to contribute to local community safety.
ALTON — The Alton Police Department welcomed Officer Austin Cross in early July as he began his service with the department.
Cross joins the force as a lateral officer from Montana, where he previously served as a sheriff’s deputy.
Since his arrival, he has been studying Illinois law and has passed the necessary exams to qualify as a police officer in the state.
He has now started his Field Training Program alongside a senior officer.
