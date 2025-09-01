Officer Austin Cross and Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford. ALTON — The Alton Police Department welcomed Officer Austin Cross in early July as he began his service with the department.

Cross joins the force as a lateral officer from Montana, where he previously served as a sheriff’s deputy.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Since his arrival, he has been studying Illinois law and has passed the necessary exams to qualify as a police officer in the state.

He has now started his Field Training Program alongside a senior officer.

More like this:

Veteran Deputy Chris Weller Seeks Greene County Sheriff Role
Aug 14, 2025
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Bids Farewell to Lt. Col. Thomas Knapp
Aug 4, 2025
Collinsville Police Officer Remington Paris Recognized
2 days ago
Glen Carbon Police Department Gains Three New Officers
Aug 12, 2025
Phillip Tamburello Returns To Collinsville Police With Seven Years Experience
Aug 8, 2025

 