MARYVILLE - Brittany H all had an inspiring moment this week when she witnessed a Maryville Police officer performing a task that might have saved an elderly woman’s life. Without Brittany Hall, the good deed would have likely gone unnoticed.

Here is what she witnessed in her words:

“On my way picking up Ava from school, there was a little old lady, I would say at least 80 years old, in front of her house (on an extremely busy highway) picking up sticks, leaves, and debris from the sidewalk and curb. Cars were flying by the entire time, I was dreading not being able to assist (or at least offer assistance). Within 10-15 minutes on our way back home, there were two patrol cars blocking the right lane and the officer was outside of this ladies house with a broom and trash can (as seen in the above picture).

“Please, someone tell me again, why our law enforcement is so disrespected by the citizens? These are great people! Maryville is an amazing place to raise children. And, the Maryville Police Department deserves a ton of recognition for that. This was so sweet and happens way more than what small-minded people assume.”

Hall continued and said: “My husband is actually a police officer, so I know all too well what the life of an LEO is all about. I was happy my daughter got a chance to witness this moment as well. The officer was on duty on a cold day, with a ton of other work that was awaiting him, so selflessly blocked traffic, picked up a broom and did the work that an elderly lady shouldn’t have been doing to begin with.

“By doing so, he might very well have saved that lady’s life and let her know she does have someone there to help her. I also used it as a teaching moment for my daughter (she has Turner Syndrome) so we are very involved in the TS community. I go to school to be a nurse practitioner and am president/Founder of the TS WALK, but my children never get to witness what dad does at work. My daughter is 8, was so excited to see a man, dressed like her dad, on the side of the road cleaning up with the elderly lady. She was so moved by this, it made it even more exciting for me.”

“What started out as two photos to share the inspiring story with family and friends, went on having almost 400-plus likes and 300-plus shares through Facebook. Now that is inspiration! And the likes, shares and comments continue to flood through Facebook as we speak.”

Hall’s point of her comments was that the public definitely needs to appreciate our law enforcement more, not only in Maryville, but in every community throughout Illinois and the country.

“Our law enforcement deserves our utmost respect,” she said. “These guys go out every day and night, leaving their families, not knowing if they will return after their shifts. Their lives are full of chaos, threats, and disrespect, especially this day and age.”

Hall closed by saying that what the officers do each and every day often is never noticed.

“These officers go out of their way to help people and most of the time they are not required to do so, while doing their actual police duties simultaneously. We have to change that. We have to teach our children that police officers are safe and will help you. We cannot continue to tolerate the negativity shown to these men and women.”

