EDWARDSVILLE – Amazon’s two fulfillment centers in Edwardsville are up and rolling and the company has welcomed more than 1,000 employees.

Madison County Chairman Alan Dunstan said several hundred of people are working and it has been such a boost to the Madison County economy.

Amazon is looking at opening a third building to help with distribution and Dunstan has high hopes that they will do it here.

“They are also going to hire people to make deliveries so we could even see college students making deliveries for Amazon to supplement their income,” he said. “Amazon is very thorough in its investigation of where they locate. When a company like Amazon comes to your county, it makes it easier for other companies to come.”

The two fulfillment centers contain more than 700,000-square-feet of warehouse space. Amazon primarily packs and ships for customers at the two warehouse facilities.

Madison County Transit is working with Amazon to set up transportation for certain stops and set times, which has been a huge help for employees, Dunstan said.

Anyone interested in applying for employment at the fulfillment centers can visit http://amazondelivers.jobs/.

