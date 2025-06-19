O'FALLON - The O'Fallon-Shiloh EMS announced the promotion of Nick Fensom to EMS Supervisor and Officer Benjamin Callahan to Sergeant, recognizing their dedication and leadership within the organization.

The announcement, made recently by O'Fallon-Shiloh EMS, highlighted Fensom’s commitment to the team and community, noting his work ethic and contributions.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’re incredibly proud and excited to see Nick step into this well-deserved role,” the O'Fallon-EMS statement said. “Thank you, Nick, for everything you’ve already done — and we can’t wait to see the amazing things you’ll accomplish in this new chapter.”

In addition, Officer Callahan received a promotion to Sergeant. The EMS expressed appreciation for his service, and said, “Your commitment to protecting and serving never goes unnoticed, and we’re proud to see you take this next step.”

O'Fallon-Shiloh EMS emphasized the value of both individuals’ leadership and expressed optimism about the future under their guidance.

More like this: