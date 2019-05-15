EDWARDSVILLE – Zoie Howard’s two-run single with one out in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference as O’Fallon scored three times in the inning, and went on to a 3-1 win over Edwardsville Tuesday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

The game was a pitcher’s dual all the way between the Tigers’ Kay Swanson and the Panthers’ Hayleigh Juenger, and for the first four-and-a-half innings, the two hurlers pitched very well, with Edwardsville having the best opportunity in the bottom of the fourth. Moe Kastens walked to lead off the inning, and Lexi Gorniak sacrificed courtesy runner Anna Buss to second. Katherine Bobinski-Boyd grounded out, with Buss advancing to third, but Swanson grounded to third to end the inning.

The Tigers broke through in the bottom of the fifth, starting with a Mackenzie Owens lead-off single. Maci McNamee came in as a courtesy runner, and was sacrificed to second by Sam Sanders. Sydney Lawrence singled on a fly ball to left, but McNamee was thrown out at third, with Lawrence taking second on the throw. Jayna Connoyer singled home Lawrence to give Edwardsville a 1-0 lead.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Panthers took the lead with their three-run seventh, and it started with a lead-off double to left-center by Courtney Settles. Juenger was hit by a pitch, and one out later, Maya Robison walked to load the bases. Howard delivered the big blow, a two-run single to left that scored Settles and courtesy runner Lily Wenkel that gave O’Fallon a 2-1 lead. Robison went to third and Howard to second on the play, and Miley Brunner hit into a fielder’s choice at short, with Robison beating the throw to the plate to score, making it 3-1.

Owens doubled to start the bottom of the seventh, but Kylee Myers grounded out, and both Lawrence and Connoyer struck out to end the game.

Howard had two hits to go with her two RBIs on the day, while Brunner and Settles had the other Panther hits. Owens had two hits on the day for the Tigers, while Maria Smith, Connoyer and Lawrence had the other Edwardsville hits.

Both Swanson and Juenger struck out two on the day for their clubs.

The Tigers are now 21-4 on the season, 9-1 in the Southwestern Conference with two games left, both of them at home. Edwardsville hosts Alton on Thursday and Belleville West on Friday in a makeup game to finish the regular season. Both games start at 4:30 p.m.

More like this: