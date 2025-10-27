BELLEVILLE — Ellie Bush of O'Fallon claimed first place in the Belleville West 3A Regional cross country race on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Belleville West High School, finishing the three-mile course in 17 minutes, 30.60 seconds. The senior’s victory secured her qualification for the upcoming sectional competition.

O'Fallon’s team finished second overall with 55 points, trailing the winner Edwardsville with 33 points, but ahead of the other area teams. Belleville West placed eighth with 214 points, while Collinsville came in ninth with 264 points.

Freshman Lily McCollum was the top O'Fallon runner after Bush, finishing ninth with a time of 18:07.50. Kiah Mix followed in 13th place at 18:29.90, and the Panthers' Mae Naveira took 15th with a time of 18:45.50. Gweneth Clintron and Kayla Kalmer rounded out the O'Fallon top finishers, placing 19th and 20th with times of 19:02.00 and 19:02.90, respectively.

Among other local competitors, Paulette Millender of Belleville East finished 23rd in 19:16.00, while Ryelan Judiscak of Collinsville placed 39th at 20:51.90. Belleville West’s Kylie Sanchez took fourth place with a time of 21:14.90, and teammate Kailee Williams was 50th in 22:18.30.

